Jacob Blake family, attorneys to give update on condition

The family of Jacob Blake and the attorneys representing them will give an update on his condition Tuesday afternoon.

Blake was shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin police just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Officers were responding to the area near 40th and 28th for a reported "domestic incident."

Officers did not say what led up to the shooting, but video shot by a neighbor shows Blake walking to an SUV and attempting to enter it moments before an officer grabs him by the shirt and shoots him.

Tuesday morning, Blake’s father said his son was left paralyzed from the waist down . He didn’t know if the paralysis would be permanent.

Blake’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was told his son was shot eight times during the Sunday evening confrontation with police, which was captured on cellphone video.

Blake’s family is represented by Attorney Ben Crump, along with co-counsels Attorney Patrick Salvi and Attorney B’Ivory LaMarr. They are all expected at the press event Tuesday afternoon in Kenosha.

Protests in Blake's honor happened across the country Monday night, including in Portland, San Diego, New York, Minneapolis, and Denver.

Police declared a riot in Portland after fires were set outside of the offices of the police association. In San Diego, at least three protesters were arrested.

Locally, anger over Blake's shooting spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday. Police again fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers activated 125 members of the National Guard to assist local law enforcement Monday.

