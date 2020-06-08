Menu

Houston church to hold 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd's casket Monday

Eric Gay/AP
The casket of George Floyd arrives for a public memorial at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Monday, June 8, 2020. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 8:22 AM, Jun 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-08 12:56:04-04

HOUSTON (AP) — Mourners in George Floyd’s hometown of Houston will be able to view his casket as the series of memorials in his honor reach their final stop.

A six-hour public viewing will be held from 12 to 6 p.m. CT Monday at Fountain of Praise on the city’s southwest side.

Visitors must wear a mask and gloves to comply with coronavirus-related guidelines.

Floyd’s funeral and burial will be Tuesday. That service is set to start at 11 a.m. CT at the same Houston church. Due to social distancing guidelines, it will be limited to 500 people, which will include family and close friends.

Floyd died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped responding.

Floyd’s death has inspired international protests and drawn new attention to the treatment of African Americans by police.

