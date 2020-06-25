Menu

House to vote on Democrat-backed police reform bill following GOP bill's collapse

Trump has promised to veto Democrat bill
Susan Walsh/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Posted at 4:37 AM, Jun 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-25 07:40:30-04

WASHINGTON — A policing overhaul may have collapsed in Congress, but House Democrats are returning Thursday to Washington for a daylong debate on their package of law enforcement changes.

It has almost zero chance of becoming law. President Donald Trump's administration says he would veto it.

Instead, Democrats are giving a signal to voters seeking a response to the global outcry over the killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has summoned lawmakers who have been working from home during the COVID-19 crisis to the Capitol for a day that will almost certainly resonate with symbolism.

The vote is set for Thursday evening.

The House vote will come a day after a Republican-backed police reform bill failed in the Senate.

