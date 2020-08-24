GoFundMe created for Jacob Blake, man shot by Kenosha police, raises over $350K in first day

The fundraiser has surpassed $350,000 and a new goal has been set for $500,000.

A GoFundMe created for the man shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin, police on Sunday has raised more than $50,000 in just a few hours.

Jacob Blake was shot by police on Sunday. Kenosha police did not say what happened leading up to the shooting, but that officers had responded to the area for a "domestic incident."

A video circulating on social media shows Blake, 29, walking toward an SUV and attempting to get into it before being grabbed by an officer and being shot several times in the back. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

"Jacob Blake is a loving father of 6 that deserves proper medical attention and legal representation," said the fundraiser, Julia Jackson. "We are looking to raise funds to supplement the moral support and prayers we have been receiving. These funds will go toward Jacob’s medical bills, legal representation, support for his children and therapy costs."

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has not released additional information. The investigation is ongoing.

This article was written by Mayra Monroy for WTMJ.