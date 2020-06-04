Former NY Jets player Willie Colon discusses sports and social justice

Superbowl Champ and former New York Jets offensive lineman Willie Colon was born and raised in the Bronx.
Colon also spoke to WPIX about the recent protests nationwide calling for justice and an end to police brutality.
He also discussed NFL quarterback Drew Brees’ apology regarding comments on criticizing fellow NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem.
In solidarity with the protesters, he kept his restaurant, Brick and Hops, open and past curfew to provide protesters food and shelter.