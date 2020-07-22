Menu

AP
Felony charge against Breonna Taylor protesters dropped
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jul 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-22 15:43:38-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A prosecutor is dropping a felony charge against dozens of protesters who gathered at the Kentucky Attorney General's home to demand justice in Breonna Taylor's death.

The group of protesters included civil rights leaders, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams, and Houston Texans football player Kenny Stills.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office is heading an investigation into the fatal shooting of Taylor by police who were conducting a no-knock warrant.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell dismissed the felony charge Friday.

He says police had probable cause for the charge, but he decided to dismiss it "in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas."

