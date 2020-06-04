Menu

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson takes to social media to issue plea for leadership

Posted at 11:47 AM, Jun 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-04 14:47:01-04

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson took to social media to issue a plea for leadership as protests continue across the country.

The actor posted a video to his Instagram pleading with President Donald Trump to "step up and take full accountability for our country and embrace every color in it."

"Our country is crippled and on its knees, begging to be heard and pleading for change," the actor said in the video. "Where is our compassionate leader? The leader who unifies and inspires our country at our most painful time when we need it the most. The leader who steps up and takes full accountability for our country and embraces every color in it. The leader who picks our country up off its knees and says you have my word - we got this - and together, change will happen. Where are you? Because we’re all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun."

The video thus far has over 9 million views.

