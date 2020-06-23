Menu

'Do the Right Thing' free rentals; Spike Lee talk offered

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019 file photo, director Spike Lee arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Los Angeles. The American Film Institute is offering free rentals of “Do The Right Thing” all week and will host a discussion with Lee of the 1989 film about racism and a neighborhood in turmoil. The AFI says it’s partnering with Universal Pictures to offer the film from Monday through Sunday on Amazon, Apple, Vudu and many other platforms. The Lee discussion will be held Thursday on AFI's YouTube channel. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File )
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jun 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-23 11:46:41-04

“Do the Right Thing” is free to rent on several platforms all week and an online discussion will be held with director Spike Lee on his 1989 film about racism, protests, police brutality and a New York neighborhood in turmoil.

Universal Pictures is offering the film for free from Monday through Sunday on Amazon, Apple, Vudu and many other platforms.

The American Film Institute will host the discussion with Lee Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on its YouTube channel.

The announcement doesn't mention recent global protests brought on by the death of George Floyd, but calls Lee “the voice for change that we need now more than ever.”

