District attorney to announce whether charges will be filed against officer who shot Rayshard Brooks

ATLANTA — Atlanta is awaiting a decision on whether the district attorney will pursue charges against two police officers in the shooting death of a black man, Rayshard Brooks.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is expected to have a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to announce whether he will pursue charges against Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan.

Rolfe fatally shot Brooks on Friday night. Rolfe has been fired, and Brosnan placed on administrative duty after the shooting.

Surveillance video and footage from police body and dashboard cameras show that officers arrived at a Wendy's restaurant on Friday to find Brooks asleep in his car. After a brief discussion, Brooks was submitted to a field sobriety test, which he failed.

Brooks offered to lock his parked car and walk home, but police informed him he would be taken into custody. A struggle ensued, and Brooks grabbed Brosnan's stun gun and tried to flee the scene. Rolfe shot Brooks in the back when Brooks pointed the stun gun in his direction.

Brooks later died in surgery at a local hospital.

The shooting sparked new demonstrations in Georgia’s capital against police brutality, after occasionally turbulent protests in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis had largely simmered down.