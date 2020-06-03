Menu

DC Guard to investigate helicopter maneuvers to show force

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Members of the DC National Guard block an intersection on 16th Street as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
DC Guard to investigate helicopter maneuvers to show force
Posted at 9:03 AM, Jun 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-03 12:04:30-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Guard of the District of Columbia is investigating the use of one of its helicopters to make a "show of force" against protesters near the White House.

The helicopter is normally designated for use in medical evacuations.

But on Monday night, it hovered low enough in downtown Washington to create a deafening noise and spray protesters with rotor wash.

The commanding general of the D.C. Guard says he's directed the investigation.

It comes as the federal government has promised to maximize the federal law enforcement presence in the nation's capital. 

