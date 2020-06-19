Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Confederate monument removed from Georgia town square ahead of Juneteenth

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ron Harris/AP
Workers remove a Confederate monument with a crane on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Decatur, Georgia. The 30-foot obelisk in Decatur Square, erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1908, was order to be removed by a judge and placed in storage indefinitely. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
Confederate monument removed from Georgia town square ahead of Juneteenth
Posted at 4:28 AM, Jun 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-19 08:56:58-04

DECATUR, Ga. — A Confederate monument has been removed by crane from a town square near Atlanta amid cheers from the watching crowd.

As midnight approached on the eve of Juneteenth, the obelisk glorifying the Lost Cause was laid on its side and slid to a waiting truck in Decatur, Georgia.

The figure had been a flashpoint for protests in the city after the police killing of George Floyd, and was often vandalized and marked by graffiti.

A Georgia judge had ordered its removal just hours before Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white Atlanta police officer, renewing protests in the Georgia capital region.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis