City of Louisville extends curfew amid unrest

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that a citywide curfew will be extended through the weekend as unrest in the city reignited on Wednesday.

The demonstrations were sparked by a grand jury announcement that charges would not be filed against the two officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor during a March raid.

The curfew will continue from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. every day through Monday. The curfew does not apply to people commuting to work, house of worship for services or seeking medical attention for themselves or others.

The city has also closed some of the city’s downtown government facilities through Monday morning.

On Wednesday, 127 arrests were tied to demonstrations in the city. Amid the unrest, two Louisville Metro Police officers were wounded by a gunman. A suspect, Larynzo Johnson, was arrested on Wednesday. Johnson is accused of shooting the two officers who were patrolling demonstrations in the city.

