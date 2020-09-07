Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Black woman to lead police force reeling from Breonna Taylor

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Charlie Riedel/AP
Protestors march past the Churchill Downs racetrack before the running of the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Black woman to lead police force reeling from Breonna Taylor
Posted at 4:55 PM, Sep 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-07 19:55:35-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — For the first time, a Black woman will lead Kentucky's Louisville Metro Police Department, which has been heavily criticized since officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Monday that Yvette Gentry will serve as interim chief.

The Courier-Journal reports Gentry is a former Louisville Metro Police deputy chief who retired from the force in 2014.

She will be the first woman and third African American to serve as chief.

Gentry's appointment comes at a low point in relations between police and Black residents in Louisville.

Protesters have marched for more than 100 consecutive days since police raided Taylor's home and killed her.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...