Black-owned bookstores want action after influx in business

Matt York/AP
Owner Ali Nervis displays books on race relations at his bookstore Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in Phoenix. Black-owned bookstores across the U.S. have seen increased sales following the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and store owners are now asking people who have read about Black history and culture to take action against the systems that have enabled racism. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Ali Nervis
Posted at 9:55 AM, Aug 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-23 12:55:27-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A renewed focus on social justice in the wake of police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd has seen sales soar at Black-owned bookstores around the country as customers seek out knowledge from their own communities.

The stores have always served as a community space for Black people to gather and educate themselves and their communities about their culture and history.

Sales increased exponentially after calls on social media in June encouraged people to spend their money at Black-owned businesses. Bookstore owners now want people to take what they learned while reading and take action against the systems that have enabled racism and police brutality.

