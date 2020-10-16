Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Black man who was serving a life sentence for stealing hedge clippers granted parole

items.[0].image.alt
Black man who was serving a life sentence for stealing hedge clippers granted parole
Posted at 3:58 AM, Oct 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-16 06:58:36-04

NEW ORLEANS — A Black man whose life sentence for stealing hedge clippers in a home burglary drew scathing criticism from the chief justice of Louisiana's Supreme Court has been granted parole.

Louisiana's high court had denied release for 63-year-old Fair Wayne Bryant earlier this year for the 1997 burglary that netted him a set of hedge clippers. In dissent, Chief Justice Bernette Johnson said the habitual offender law under which Bryant was sentenced was a “modern manifestation” of Jim Crow era laws aimed at jailing Black people for simple crime.

Conditions of Bryant's parole include mandatory attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and community service.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.