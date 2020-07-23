Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Biden claims Trump is America's 'first' racist president

Ignores the fact that several early presidents owned slaves
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Andrew Harnik/AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Training Center, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Biden claims Trump is America's 'first' racist president
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jul 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-23 11:59:23-04

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden has said during a virtual town hall that President Donald Trump was the country's “first” racist president.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s comment came Wednesday in response to a questioner mentioning the president referring to the coronavirus as the “China virus."

"We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed. They’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has,” Biden said.

However, many presidents — including the nation’s first, George Washington — owned slaves.

Trump responded by saying that he'd done more for Black Americans than any other president, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!