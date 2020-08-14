Austin cuts police budget by 1/3 amid national 'defund' push

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Austin City Council has voted to cut one-third of the city's $434 million police budget amid national calls for "defunding" law enforcement in favor of spending more money on social services.

Council members voted unanimously Thursday to reallocate just over $150 million in the 2021 fiscal budget to social services.

That budget starts Oct. 1.

Of that, $21 million will fund community resources including response to the coronavirus pandemic, mental health aid programs, victim services, and food, housing, and abortion access in October.

Approximately $80 million will be redistributed to similar city services over the year.

Another $49 million will be spent on alternative forms of public safety and community support.