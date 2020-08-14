Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Austin cuts police budget by 1/3 amid national 'defund' push

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Eric Gay/AP
Members of the Austin Police Department kneel in front of demonstrators who gathered in Austin, Texas, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Austin cuts police budget by 1/3 amid national 'defund' push
Posted at 1:44 PM, Aug 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-14 16:44:53-04

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Austin City Council has voted to cut one-third of the city's $434 million police budget amid national calls for "defunding" law enforcement in favor of spending more money on social services.

Council members voted unanimously Thursday to reallocate just over $150 million in the 2021 fiscal budget to social services.

That budget starts Oct. 1.

Of that, $21 million will fund community resources including response to the coronavirus pandemic, mental health aid programs, victim services, and food, housing, and abortion access in October.

Approximately $80 million will be redistributed to similar city services over the year.

Another $49 million will be spent on alternative forms of public safety and community support.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IDOL ACROSS AMERICA LIVE VIRTUAL AUDITIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

American Idol Auditions