Armed couple points guns at St. Louis protesters as they march toward mayor's home

ST. LOUIS — A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis, Missouri, as the group marched toward the mayor's home, demanding her resignation.

A social media video showed the armed couple, a man and a woman, standing outside their home Sunday evening, shouting at protesters, while people in the march urged the crowd to ignore them.

The woman brandished a handgun, while the man held a long gun.

here’s what happens when you march on Portland Place in St. Louis, MO they’re scared of their own community pic.twitter.com/Ng8qW1Pa6C — avery (@averyrisch) June 29, 2020

Protesters were heading toward Mayor Lyda Krewson's home, chanting, "Resign Lyda, take the cops with you."

Resignation demands come after a live briefing, where Krewson read the names and addresses of several residents, who wrote letters to the mayor suggesting she defund the police department.

The video was removed from Facebook and Krewson apologized Friday, stating she didn't "intend to cause distress."