Armed couple points guns at St. Louis protesters as they march toward mayor's home

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Aaron Covington, of St. Louis, center, leads people in a chant as demonstrators protest in front of a police line on a section of 16th Street that’s been renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 4:39 AM, Jun 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-29 07:39:32-04

ST. LOUIS — A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis, Missouri, as the group marched toward the mayor's home, demanding her resignation.

A social media video showed the armed couple, a man and a woman, standing outside their home Sunday evening, shouting at protesters, while people in the march urged the crowd to ignore them.

The woman brandished a handgun, while the man held a long gun.

Protesters were heading toward Mayor Lyda Krewson's home, chanting, "Resign Lyda, take the cops with you."

Resignation demands come after a live briefing, where Krewson read the names and addresses of several residents, who wrote letters to the mayor suggesting she defund the police department.

The video was removed from Facebook and Krewson apologized Friday, stating she didn't "intend to cause distress."

