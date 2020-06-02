Menu

6 Atlanta officers charged after students pulled from car

Atlanta Police Department/AP
This undated photo distributed by the Atlanta Police Department shows police Investigator Ivory Streeter (left), and Investigator Mark Gardner (right), who were fired Sunday over accusations they used excessive force during the arrest of two college students during protests in Atlanta. Streeter and Gardner have been fired and three others placed on desk duty over excessive use of force during a protest arrest incident involving two college students, Atlanta&#39;s mayor said Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jun 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-02 13:20:34-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Six Atlanta police officers have been charged after a dramatic video showed authorities pulling two young people from a car during protests over the death of George Floyd.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced the charges during a news conference Tuesday.

The Saturday night incident first gained attention from video online and on local news.

Four of the officers are charged with aggravated assault, while one faces a charge of aggravated battery.

Two of the officers were fired Sunday.

Video shows police officers in riot gear and gas masks surrounded a car driven by a man with a woman passenger.

The officers used stun guns on both the woman and the man.

