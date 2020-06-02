6 Atlanta officers charged after students pulled from car

ATLANTA (AP) — Six Atlanta police officers have been charged after a dramatic video showed authorities pulling two young people from a car during protests over the death of George Floyd.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced the charges during a news conference Tuesday.

The Saturday night incident first gained attention from video online and on local news.

Four of the officers are charged with aggravated assault, while one faces a charge of aggravated battery.

Two of the officers were fired Sunday.

Video shows police officers in riot gear and gas masks surrounded a car driven by a man with a woman passenger.

The officers used stun guns on both the woman and the man.