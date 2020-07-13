2nd person of interest announced in death of 8-year-old girl

Atlanta police released images late Sunday of a second person of interest in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl on the Fourth of July.

Authorities are also offering a $20,000 reward for information in the death of Secoriea Turner.

At least two shooters were believed to be responsible for her death. Police had released a short video of the first person of interest last week. Photos were released Sunday night of the second person of interest.

According to Crime Stoppers in Atlanta, the preliminary investigation suggests the young girl was riding in a car with her mother and an adult friend when they were confronted by a group of people blocking the entrance to a parking lot. At some point, someone in the group opened fire on the car, hitting it several times and striking the child.

The driver headed to a nearby hospital, and Turner died from her injuries.

Both persons of interest are seen in the images carrying rifles.

The fatal shooting happened near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a police officer.