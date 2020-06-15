Menu

2nd man charged in fatal shooting of retired St. Louis police officer who tried to prevent looting

Posted at 10:24 AM, Jun 15, 2020
O'FALLON, Mo. — A second man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn during a pawn shop break-in that followed a night of violent protests.

Mark Jackson is charged with second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, stealing and three counts of armed criminal action.

Stephan Cannon was earlier charged with first-degree murder, robbery and other crimes.

Both men are jailed without bond.

Dorn was killed June 2 on the sidewalk outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry.

His death came on a violent night in St. Louis, where four officers were shot, officers were pelted with rocks and fireworks, and dozens of businesses were damaged.

