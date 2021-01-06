2 detectives involved in Breonna Taylor raid are fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police have fired two detectives who were involved in raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Det. Myles Cosgrove and Det. Joshua Jaynes were fired Tuesday after receiving notification last week from the department’s interim chief that they would be dismissed.

A letter informing them of their dismissal was released Wednesday.

Detective Brett Hankison was fired in June for “blindly” firing several rounds into Taylor’s apartment during the March raid.

Officers arrived at Taylor’s apartment early in the morning with a warrant connected to a drug investigation into her ex-boyfriend. Once inside, Taylor’s current boyfriend thought they were intruders and fired a shot, hitting an officer in the leg. Officers returned fire, killing Taylor and sending bullets into a nearby apartment.

Cosgrove and two other officers who fired into Taylor’s apartment were not charged in her death by a grand jury in September.