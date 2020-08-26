2 dead after shooting in Kenosha amid third night of unrest

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Two people died and one person was injured as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a Black man by police, Kenosha police said.

Kenosha police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said in a news release that the shooting was reported at about 11:45 p.m. in an area where protests have taken place. The injured victim was taken to the hospital. No other details about the shooting have been released at this time.

Police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse protesters during a third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a Jacob Blake, who is now paralyzed.

Attorney Ben Crump spoke Tuesday alongside family members of Blake. He said it would “take a miracle” for Blake to walk again.

“I am asking everyone, take a moment and examine your heart. Citizens, police officers, firemen, clergy, politicians. Do Jacob justice on this level, and examine your hearts. We need healing,” Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson said at Tuesday's press conference.

Jackson said her son would not approve of the protests happening in Kenosha.

This story originally reported on tmj4.com.