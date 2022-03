Everything you need to know about the NCAA March Madness brackets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 2022 NCAA tournament is scheduled to start with the First Four on Tuesday, March 15 through Thursday, March 17.

Men's First Four — Tuesday, March 15



Women's First Four — Wednesday, March 16



Men's First Four — Wednesday, March 16



Women's First Four — Thursday, March 17



First Rounds continue Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19; with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight dueling Thursday, March 24 through Sunday, March 27.

Men's First Round — Thursday, March 17



Women's First Round — Friday, March 18



First Round — Friday, March 18



Women's First Round — Saturday, March 19



Final Four teams duke it out in the national semifinals on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 for women and men, respectively.

This all leads up to the championships for women's basketball on Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m., plus the men's on Monday, April 4.

Anyone interested in creating their own bracket can do so by visiting NCAA.com.