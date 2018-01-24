7-Eleven clerk shoots suspect during attempted robbery in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. - Officials have released surveillance and body camera video from an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Gilbert in November.

Gilbert police said 27-year-old E’lon Hayes pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk was armed with a handgun and drew his weapon to defend himself.

"I was in fear for my life already," the clerk told police. "The minute he showed the gun I was in fear for my life, I wasn't sure what I was going to do."

Surveillance video from inside the store shows the clerk grab a gun and chase the suspect outside.

Once outside the store, the suspect allegedly made a threatening gesture toward the clerk, and the clerk fired his weapon at the suspect.

"I shot him," the clerk told the dispatcher. "It was behind the store when he started to turn."

According to Gilbert police, the clerk won't be charged in this incident.

Gilbert police said Hayes was hit by a bullet in his lower right side but was still able to run from the scene.

In a nearby neighborhood, Hayes flagged officers from inside his car, saying he had been shot. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police located an airsoft gun in the car.

He was released from the hospital on December 6 and released from prison in July of this year.

He's been charged with aggravated assault and attempted armed robbery.