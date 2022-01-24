60 SECONDS: The good and bad info you can come across

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You've heard the phrase "give me a minute." If being literal, there is a lot that can happen when it comes to the internet in that amount of time.

Resource Center, Domo, compiled a list of major brands in the digital world and shows how much time users engage with the different platforms in an "internet minute." According to the 9th edition of Data Never Sleeps, as of July 2021, 65% of the world's population has access to the internet. That percentage is about 5.17 billion people. Of this total, Domo reports 92.6% access the internet using mobile devices.

Domo’s ‘Data Never Sleeps 9.0’ How much data is generated every minute? The 'Data Never Sleeps' chart from Domo gives us insight.

Since the COVID-19 Pandemic started in 2020, much of people's time went towards focusing on screens.

Whether for fun, work, school or even learning a new skill, sites and platforms became impactful to our lives. That means a lot of effort went into tapping, swiping and clicking through information, good and bad.

There are ways to stay in control and know the facts from fiction.

The News Literacy Project suggests "Sanitizing Before You Share." You can do this using four steps:



Pause

Do not let your emotions take over

Glance through Comments

See if someone has fact-checked the information on the post

Do a Quick Search

Turn the claim into a question by searching for answers yourself. When doing this, make sure to use credible sources.

Ask for the Source

Reply to the person who shared the post, asking for the original source or evidence supporting the claim.



Other ways you can stay in control is Googling Like a Pro. Using 8 tips, you can limit your search results and even search specifics.

News Literacy Project Using 8 tips, you can limit your search results and even search specifics and Google like a pro to discern fact from fiction.

Google can also help fact-check memes and photos. Using Google Images, you can either copy/paste a link of the photo or upload the picture itself to perform a search. You can find a step-by-step guide here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

