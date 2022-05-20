Multiple people hurt in fire near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department says multiple people were injured after a house fire Friday morning.

Crews were called to the area of Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue around 9 a.m. for a house fire.

Video from the scene showed flames billowing from a home in the area with the fire extending to multiple vehicles and another home.

Crews were reportedly met with dangerous conditions, including multiple surrounding structures on fire, downed power lines, and exploding propane tanks.

Fire crews say a man in his 30s suffered third-degree burns while attempting to get back into the burning home to save a lost animal.

A woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital for breathing issues and smoke inhalation.

Several animals are unaccounted for after the blaze, according to crews at the scene. One dog was rescued safely.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.