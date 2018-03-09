WEEKEND IDEAS: Books, hockey and comedy

Tucson Festival Of Books
University Of Arizona Mall
Sat Mar 10 and Sun Mar 11 from 9:30am-5:30pm
Over 450 authors participating, hundreds of vendor booths
Free admission
tucsonfestivalofbooks.org

Marana Founders Day
Marana Main Street and Civic Center Drive near the roundabout
Sat Mar 10 from 10am-2pm
Parade starts at 10am, plus car show, food vendors and more
Free admission
maranaaz.gov

Tucson Roadrunners hockey
Tucson Convention Center
Fri Mar 9 and Sat Mar 10 at 7:05 p.m.
Hockey games vs. Texas Stars
Tickets start at $10
tucsonroadrunners.com

Renaissance Festival
Highway 60 near Apache Junction
Weekends through April 1 from 10am-6pm
Medieval amusement park with jousting tournaments, pleasure feast, live music, arts and crafts
Tickets $24 adults, $14 children
arizona.renfestinfo.com

Leslie Jordan: Exposed
Fox Theatre
Sat Mar 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Comedian performs, most recognizable as Beverley Leslie on Will and Grace
Tickets start at $17
foxtucson.com

Women Rock: Tucson Symphony Orchestra
TCC Music Hall
Sat Mar 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Music of Carole King, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, Aretha, Pat Benatar and more performing to music by the Tucson Symphony
Tickets start at $15
tucsonsymphony.org

Prom-a-Rama
Tucson JCC / 3800 E River Rd
Sat Mar 10 from 9am-3pm
Cinderella's Closet and Goodwill gives away more than 1500 new and pre-owned gowns to high school girls
Free admission
cinderellasclosettucson.com

