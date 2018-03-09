WEEKEND IDEAS: Books, hockey and comedy

Tucson Festival Of Books

University Of Arizona Mall

Sat Mar 10 and Sun Mar 11 from 9:30am-5:30pm

Over 450 authors participating, hundreds of vendor booths

Free admission

tucsonfestivalofbooks.org

Marana Founders Day

Marana Main Street and Civic Center Drive near the roundabout

Sat Mar 10 from 10am-2pm

Parade starts at 10am, plus car show, food vendors and more

Free admission

maranaaz.gov

Tucson Roadrunners hockey

Tucson Convention Center

Fri Mar 9 and Sat Mar 10 at 7:05 p.m.

Hockey games vs. Texas Stars

Tickets start at $10

tucsonroadrunners.com

Renaissance Festival

Highway 60 near Apache Junction

Weekends through April 1 from 10am-6pm

Medieval amusement park with jousting tournaments, pleasure feast, live music, arts and crafts

Tickets $24 adults, $14 children

arizona.renfestinfo.com

Leslie Jordan: Exposed

Fox Theatre

Sat Mar 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Comedian performs, most recognizable as Beverley Leslie on Will and Grace

Tickets start at $17

foxtucson.com

Women Rock: Tucson Symphony Orchestra

TCC Music Hall

Sat Mar 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Music of Carole King, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, Aretha, Pat Benatar and more performing to music by the Tucson Symphony

Tickets start at $15

tucsonsymphony.org

Prom-a-Rama

Tucson JCC / 3800 E River Rd

Sat Mar 10 from 9am-3pm

Cinderella's Closet and Goodwill gives away more than 1500 new and pre-owned gowns to high school girls

Free admission

cinderellasclosettucson.com