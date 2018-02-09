TUCSON WEEKEND: Minerals, Wildcats, star gazing

The Old Pueblo never disappoints

Alex Steiniger
11:27 AM, Feb 9, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tucson Gem and Mineral Showcase

Dozens of venues around Tucson, many open to the public daily through Sun. Feb 11

Tucson Gem and Mineral Show at the TCC

TucsonGemShows.net / TGMS.org / JOGSshow.com

 

Arizona Men's Basketball

McKale center

Sat, Feb 10 at 8:15PM

College basketball game vs. USC

Tickets start at $26

ArizonaWildcats.com

 

Fort Lowell Day

Fort Lowell Park / 2900 N. Craycroft Rd

Sat Feb 10 from 10AM-4PM

Music, historical tours, kids activities

Free admission

Facebook.com/FortLowellDay

 

Tucson Public Star Party

Pima College East Campus / 8181 E. Irvington Rd.

Sat Feb 10 from 12-9PM

View the sun through solar telescopes, night sky viewing after dark

Free admission

TucsonAstronomy.org

 

59th Tubac Festival of Arts

I-19 south to Tubac exit

Through Sunday from 10AM-5PM

More than 175 arts and crafts booths and vendors, live music, beer garden, food court

Free admission

TubacAZ.com

 

