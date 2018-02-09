TUCSON WEEKEND: Minerals, Wildcats, star gazing

Fair
Tucson Gem and Mineral Showcase
Dozens of venues around Tucson, many open to the public daily through Sun. Feb 11
Tucson Gem and Mineral Show at the TCC
TucsonGemShows.net / TGMS.org / JOGSshow.com
Arizona Men's Basketball
McKale center
Sat, Feb 10 at 8:15PM
College basketball game vs. USC
Tickets start at $26
ArizonaWildcats.com
Fort Lowell Day
Fort Lowell Park / 2900 N. Craycroft Rd
Sat Feb 10 from 10AM-4PM
Music, historical tours, kids activities
Free admission
Facebook.com/FortLowellDay
Tucson Public Star Party
Pima College East Campus / 8181 E. Irvington Rd.
Sat Feb 10 from 12-9PM
View the sun through solar telescopes, night sky viewing after dark
TucsonAstronomy.org
59th Tubac Festival of Arts
I-19 south to Tubac exit
Through Sunday from 10AM-5PM
More than 175 arts and crafts booths and vendors, live music, beer garden, food court
TubacAZ.com