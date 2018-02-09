Tucson Barbershop to offer Singing Valentines

A rose, a card and sweet, sweet harmony

Alex Steiniger
12:15 PM, Feb 9, 2018
President of the Tucson Sunshine Chapter, Mike Elbert, gives an update on the singers and quartet Touch of Grey performs live

Tucson Morning Blend
Reserve a Singing Valentine for your sweetheart by calling 520-977-587 (Tucson) or 952-215-7714 (Green Valley).

A barbershop quartet will sing two love songs to your special someone, present a rose and deliver a card from you. Valentines are delivered in restaurants, homes, offices, etc on Valentine’s Day, Feb 14, 2018.

“On the Road” SHOW, 3PM Saturday, March 4th, Sahuaro High School Auditorium, 545 N Camino Seco, Tucson – order tickets online at www.tucsonbarbershopharmony.org

SING WITH THEM: Call 520-977-1587 for more information.

