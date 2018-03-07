Three reasons why you should neuter your pets

Mostly Cloudy
Monique Conway from the HSSAZ introduces us to the adoptable pet of the week and shares details about March Neuter Madness
March Neuter Madness is here and Humane Society of Southern Arizona Spay/Neuter Clinic is making a slam-dunk against pet overpopulation.
Book a neuter appointment for your male dog between 3 months and 3 years of age (less than 60 lbs.) by calling 520-881-0321 and your pet’s neuter will only be $15 plus $5 mandatory e-collar.
*Fees will apply for cryptorchid, brachycephalic, and hernia repairs. Appointments are required.
To learn more, visit HSSAZ.org.