Three reasons why you should neuter your pets

March Neuter Madness is here and Humane Society of Southern Arizona Spay/Neuter Clinic is making a slam-dunk against pet overpopulation.

Book a neuter appointment for your male dog between 3 months and 3 years of age (less than 60 lbs.) by calling 520-881-0321 and your pet’s neuter will only be $15 plus $5 mandatory e-collar.

*Fees will apply for cryptorchid, brachycephalic, and hernia repairs. Appointments are required.

To learn more, visit HSSAZ.org.