The impact of donations to the Humane Society

Everything costs money

Alex Steiniger
2:29 PM, Feb 14, 2018

Monique Conway from HSSAZ introduces us to the adoptable dog of the week and shares details about the Pledge for Pets fundraiser

Pledge for Pets

Presented by GEICO

Friday, February 16th from 6am-7pm

Bring cash donations, pet food, or pet supplies to our new campus located at 635 W. Roger Rd.

11am to 3pm enjoy pet-friendly vendors, a GEICO Kid's Fun Zone, pizza by Papa Murphy's Pizza, and HSSA Adoptable Pets

Raffling off 2 “Free Pizza for a Year” baskets from Papa Murphy’s

Show your love for pets in need and make your pledge now! at www.HSSAZ.org/4Pets

