The impact of donations to the Humane Society

Monique Conway from HSSAZ introduces us to the adoptable dog of the week and shares details about the Pledge for Pets fundraiser
Pledge for Pets
Presented by GEICO
Friday, February 16th from 6am-7pm
Bring cash donations, pet food, or pet supplies to our new campus located at 635 W. Roger Rd.
11am to 3pm enjoy pet-friendly vendors, a GEICO Kid's Fun Zone, pizza by Papa Murphy's Pizza, and HSSA Adoptable Pets
Raffling off 2 “Free Pizza for a Year” baskets from Papa Murphy’s
Show your love for pets in need and make your pledge now! at www.HSSAZ.org/4Pets