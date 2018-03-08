The Center of Innovation at Holmes Tuttle Clubhouse

11:39 AM, Mar 8, 2018

Karin Atkins Malbrough with Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson and John Patterson with Raytheon discuss how Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson is opening a Center of Innovation at its Holmes Tuttle Clubhouse with support from longstanding partner Raytheon. The Center of Innovation at Holmes Tuttle Clubhouse will provide military connected youth access to advanced technologies to stimulate creative approaches to STEM exploration.

Tucson Morning Blend
