I Hate Hamlet

The best comedy Shakespeare (N)ever wrote

Roadrunner Theatre Company

8892 East Tanque Verde Road

February 16-March 11

Performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00, Sunday afternoons at 2:00

Tickets $20, with student, senior, military and group discounts available

HateHamlet.BrownPaperTickets.com

520-207-2491