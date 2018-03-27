Maria Menounos talks Beverly Hills Dog Show

Dog owners are encouraged to log onto Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to post photos or videos showing how their dog is the true star of the family.

For every original post submitted between March 26-April 8, using the hashtag #BHDogShow and tagging @Purina, they will donate five dollars (up to $25,000) to Mutt-i-grees, a program run by North Shore Animal League America that helps show children the positive impact pets can have on their lives through interaction with shelter dogs.

The funds will be used to help expand the program to more schools around the country.

For more information please visit www.Purina.com