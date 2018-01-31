HUMANE SOCIETY: The dangers of valley fever

To learn more, click here!

20th Annual Puttin’ on the Dog Gala

· Saturday, April 21st at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort starting at 5pm

· The evening features great live music, hearty hors d’oeuvres, tasty beverages, silent auction, and live auction!

· In celebration of this 20-year event, we are proudly announcing our first themed Puttin on the Dog, which will be decorated as an all-white affair. Guests are encourage but not required to dress the part.

· *This is a 21 and older event.*

· Purchase your tickets today! Tickets: $135/each, $1,000/ Table of 6, $15 /Doggie ticket