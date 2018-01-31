HUMANE SOCIETY: The dangers of valley fever

It could prove deadly if ignored

Alex Steiniger
12:19 PM, Jan 31, 2018

Monique Conway from the HSSAZ shares important information about canine health and introduces us to the adoptable pet of the week

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

To learn more, click here!

20th Annual Puttin’ on the Dog Gala

· Saturday, April 21st at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort starting at 5pm

· The evening features great live music, hearty hors d’oeuvres, tasty beverages, silent auction, and live auction!

· In celebration of this 20-year event, we are proudly announcing our first themed Puttin on the Dog, which will be decorated as an all-white affair. Guests are encourage but not required to dress the part.

· *This is a 21 and older event.*

· Purchase your tickets today! Tickets: $135/each, $1,000/ Table of 6, $15 /Doggie ticket

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top