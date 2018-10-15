Help Emerge "Paint Pima Purple" this month

Partly Cloudy
Lauryn Bianco discusses domestic violence, services available to those experiencing abuse and what the community can do to support survivors
To learn more, visit EmergeCenter.org
Stuff the Truck (collection of starting over supplies for survivors, wish list available at emergecenter.org)
October 19th – Oro Valley Target 10555 N Oracle Road from 7am to 8pm
October 26th – Sam Levitz East, 100 N Pantano Road from 7am to 6pm
Items needed:
Toiletries (shampoo / conditioner, toothbrushes / toothpaste, soap, deodorant, hair brushes) Diapers (size 4, 5 & 6) and baby wipes NEW linens – towels & twin sheet sets NEW clothes – socks, flip flops, socks, sports bras & bras