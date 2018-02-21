Get your dogs ready for rattlesnake season

Rattlesnake Avoidance Training

Join HSSA, Animal Experts Inc., and A-dobe Dog Training for Rattlesnake Avoidance Training every Tuesday starting March 6th.

Each Rattlesnake Avoidance training class gives dogs the necessary training to help prevent an expensive and potentially deadly snakebite.

Class will be held at 5pm, 6pm and 7pm at HSSA Main Campus at 3450 N. Kelvin Blvd. Space is limited. To register, visit http://bit.ly/HSSAPetFirstAidMAR18

For more information contact the Community Outreach Coordinator at dmiller@hssaz.org, or call 520-327-6088, ext. 125.