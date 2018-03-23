Fun events for the first weekend of Spring

Moda Provocateur

Kino Sports Complex / 2500 E Ajo Way

Sun March 25 / Doors open at 3pm, show at 5pm

Avant Garde Charity Fashion Show benefiting SAAF (Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation)

Celebrity judges include Temptest Dujour and Vivica A. Fox

Tickets start at $40

saafmoda.saaf.org

A Taste Of Oro Valley

Gaslight Music Hall / 13005 N Oracle Rd

Sun Mar 25 from 5-8 p.m.

Food, drink, entertainment, blackjack games, silent auction

Proceeds benefit Imact of Southern Arizona and the Oro Valley Rotary Foundation

Tickets $60

tasteoforovalley.com

Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships

McKale Center

Sat Mar 24 at 1 p.m.

Univ. of Arizona hosts the Pac-12 college gymnastics championships

pac-12.com/womens-gymnastics/championships

Arizona Theatre Company "Low Down Dirty Blues"

Temple Of Music and Art / 330 S Scott Ave

Daily performances through March 31

Musical production celebrating the bawdier side of the blues

Tickets start at $46

arizonatheatre.org

Harry Potter Film Concert Series

TCC Music Hall at Tucson Convention Center

Fri Mar 23 at 7:30 p.m.

See "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" while a live symphony orchestra performs the score

Tickets start at $46.50

tucsonsymphony.org

Chicago

TCC Music Hall at the Tucson Convention Center

Sun Mar 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Rock / pop band performs from their 50 years of hit music

Tickets start at $49

tucsonconventioncenter.com