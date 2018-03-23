Fun events for the first weekend of Spring

Fashion, gymnastics, Chicago and more

Alex Steiniger
2:17 PM, Mar 23, 2018
1 hour ago

A list of weekend events in partnership with 94.9 MIXfm

Tucson Morning Blend
Moda Provocateur
Kino Sports Complex / 2500 E Ajo Way
Sun March 25 / Doors open at 3pm, show at 5pm
Avant Garde Charity Fashion Show benefiting SAAF (Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation)
Celebrity judges include Temptest Dujour and Vivica A. Fox
Tickets start at $40
saafmoda.saaf.org

A Taste Of Oro Valley
Gaslight Music Hall / 13005 N Oracle Rd
Sun Mar 25 from 5-8 p.m.
Food, drink, entertainment, blackjack games, silent auction
Proceeds benefit Imact of Southern Arizona and the Oro Valley Rotary Foundation
Tickets $60
tasteoforovalley.com

Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships
McKale Center
Sat Mar 24 at 1 p.m.
Univ. of Arizona hosts the Pac-12 college gymnastics championships
pac-12.com/womens-gymnastics/championships

Arizona Theatre Company "Low Down Dirty Blues"
Temple Of Music and Art / 330 S Scott Ave
Daily performances through March 31
Musical production celebrating the bawdier side of the blues
Tickets start at $46
arizonatheatre.org

Harry Potter Film Concert Series
TCC Music Hall at Tucson Convention Center
Fri Mar 23 at 7:30 p.m.
See "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" while a live symphony orchestra performs the score
Tickets start at $46.50
tucsonsymphony.org

Chicago
TCC Music Hall at the Tucson Convention Center
Sun Mar 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Rock / pop band performs from their 50 years of hit music
Tickets start at $49
tucsonconventioncenter.com

