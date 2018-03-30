Fun Easter weekend events for the whole family

51st Annual Good Friday Cross Procession
Sentinel Peak / Lower parking lot of "A" Mountain
Fri Mar 30 at 4 p.m.
Journey up the mountain to mount the cross at its destination, services in English and Spanish
Free admission
Easter Eggstravaganza at Reid Park Zoo
Reid Park Zoo
Sat Mar 31 and Sunday April 1 from 8-10:30 a.m.
Easter egg hunt throughout the zoo, Easter bunny, watch the animals get Easter treats
Tickets $35 adults, $25 child reidparkzoo.org
Eggstravaganza at International Wildlife Museum
International Wildlife Museum / 4800 W Gates Pass Rd
Sat Mar 31 from 10am-12pm
Easter Bunny, egg hunt, crafts
$10 adult, $5 child thewildlifemuseum.org
Easter Eggstravaganza
James Kriegh Park / 23 W Calle Concordia in Oro Valley
Sat Mar 31 from 9am-12pm
Easter egg hunt, petting zoo, food trucks
Free admission orovalleyaz.org
Easter Event and Egg Hunt
Children's Museum Tucson / 200 S 6th Ave
Sat Mar 31 from 10am-2pm, egg hunt at 11 a.m.
Children can enjoy museum exhibits and participate in the egg hunt
Regular admission prices childrensmuseumtucson.org
Renaissance Festival
Highway 60 near Apache Junction
Final weekend - Sat Mar 31 and Sun Apr 1 from 10am-6pm
Medieval amusement park with jousting tournaments, pleasure feast, live music, arts and crafts
Tickets $24 adults, $14 children arizona.renfestinfo.com
Dionne Warwick
Fox Theatre
Sat Mar 31 at 7:30 p.m.
Singer performs her hits including "That's What Friends Are For", "Walk On By"
Tickets start at $49 foxtucson.com
Ladies 80's Dance Night
Rialto Theatre
Sat Mar 31 at 8 p.m.
DJ spins 80's music, performance by Tiffany ("I Think We're Alone Now")
Tickets start at $10 rialtotheatre.com