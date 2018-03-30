Fun Easter weekend events for the whole family

51st Annual Good Friday Cross Procession

Sentinel Peak / Lower parking lot of "A" Mountain

Fri Mar 30 at 4 p.m.

Journey up the mountain to mount the cross at its destination, services in English and Spanish

Free admission

Easter Eggstravaganza at Reid Park Zoo

Reid Park Zoo

Sat Mar 31 and Sunday April 1 from 8-10:30 a.m.

Easter egg hunt throughout the zoo, Easter bunny, watch the animals get Easter treats

Tickets $35 adults, $25 child

reidparkzoo.org

Eggstravaganza at International Wildlife Museum

International Wildlife Museum / 4800 W Gates Pass Rd

Sat Mar 31 from 10am-12pm

Easter Bunny, egg hunt, crafts

$10 adult, $5 child

thewildlifemuseum.org

Easter Eggstravaganza

James Kriegh Park / 23 W Calle Concordia in Oro Valley

Sat Mar 31 from 9am-12pm

Easter egg hunt, petting zoo, food trucks

Free admission

orovalleyaz.org

Easter Event and Egg Hunt

Children's Museum Tucson / 200 S 6th Ave

Sat Mar 31 from 10am-2pm, egg hunt at 11 a.m.

Children can enjoy museum exhibits and participate in the egg hunt

Regular admission prices

childrensmuseumtucson.org

Renaissance Festival

Highway 60 near Apache Junction

Final weekend - Sat Mar 31 and Sun Apr 1 from 10am-6pm

Medieval amusement park with jousting tournaments, pleasure feast, live music, arts and crafts

Tickets $24 adults, $14 children

arizona.renfestinfo.com

Dionne Warwick

Fox Theatre

Sat Mar 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Singer performs her hits including "That's What Friends Are For", "Walk On By"

Tickets start at $49

foxtucson.com

Ladies 80's Dance Night

Rialto Theatre

Sat Mar 31 at 8 p.m.

DJ spins 80's music, performance by Tiffany ("I Think We're Alone Now")

Tickets start at $10

rialtotheatre.com