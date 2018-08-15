Menu

Foods to keep out of your dog's paws

Posted: 3:26 PM, Aug 15, 2018
Join them for the last Woof Down Wednesday restaurant tonight at Cans Deli from 5pm-8pm! If you have been collecting stamps on your passport tonight is the night to cash in! If you have attended all Woof Down locations you will receive an HSSA “I am Humane” t-shirt TONIGHT. If you have attended 3 more locations bring your passport for a chance to win a $25 giftcard to each location. Can’t make it? Mail your passport in or drop it off at HSSA Main Campus before Wednesday, August 22nd.

