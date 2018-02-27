Film critic shares his Oscars 2018 predictions

Fair / Windy
Entertainment Reporter, Jim Ferguson, reveals his picks for the 90th Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel
Jim's Picks:
Actress in a Supporting Role: Mary J. Blige / Mudbound
Actor in a Supporting Role: Christopher Plummer / All the Money in the World
Actress in a Leading Role: Frances McDormand / Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actor in a Leading Role: Gary Oldman / Darkest Hour
On Friday, 3/2, Jim will reveal his picks for Best Picture and Directing.
Watch the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4th - only on KGUN9 ABC.