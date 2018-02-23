Family events for Rodeo Weekend 2018

Tucson Rodeo / La Fiesta de los Vaqueros

Tucson Rodeo Grounds / Irvington and 6th Ave

Daily through Sun Feb 25, gates open at 11 a.m. each day

Bull riding, bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, roping events, barrel racing

Tickets start at $15

tucsonrodeo.com

Renaissance Festival

Highway 60 near Apache Junction

Weekends through April 1 from 10am-6pm

Medieval amusement park with jousting tournaments, pleasure feast, live music, arts and crafts

Tickets $24 adults, $14 children

arizona.renfestinfo.com

MLS Major League Soccer / Mobile Mini Sun Cup

Kino Sports Complex

Sat Feb 24 with matches at 2pm, 4pm, and 6:15pm

Portland Timbers, FC Dallas, New England Revolution, San Antonio FC, Houston Dynamo, New York Red Bulls, Phoenix Rising participating

Tickets $20

fctucson.com

Horse Racing

Rillito Park / 1st Ave and River Rd

Sat Feb 24 and Sun Feb 25 with post time at 1 p.m.

Live horse racing

$5 general admission, $10 clubhouse admission

rillitoracetrack.com

Tucson Roadrunners

Tucson Convention Center

Fri Feb 23 and Sat Feb 24 at 7:05 p.m.

Hockey games vs. San Antonio Rampage

Tickets start at $10

tucsonroadrunners.com