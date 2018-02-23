Family events for Rodeo Weekend 2018

Fair
A list of great events for the whole family
Tucson Rodeo / La Fiesta de los Vaqueros
Tucson Rodeo Grounds / Irvington and 6th Ave
Daily through Sun Feb 25, gates open at 11 a.m. each day
Bull riding, bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, roping events, barrel racing
Tickets start at $15
tucsonrodeo.com
Renaissance Festival
Highway 60 near Apache Junction
Weekends through April 1 from 10am-6pm
Medieval amusement park with jousting tournaments, pleasure feast, live music, arts and crafts
Tickets $24 adults, $14 children
arizona.renfestinfo.com
MLS Major League Soccer / Mobile Mini Sun Cup
Kino Sports Complex
Sat Feb 24 with matches at 2pm, 4pm, and 6:15pm
Portland Timbers, FC Dallas, New England Revolution, San Antonio FC, Houston Dynamo, New York Red Bulls, Phoenix Rising participating
Tickets $20
fctucson.com
Horse Racing
Rillito Park / 1st Ave and River Rd
Sat Feb 24 and Sun Feb 25 with post time at 1 p.m.
Live horse racing
$5 general admission, $10 clubhouse admission
rillitoracetrack.com
Tucson Roadrunners
Tucson Convention Center
Fri Feb 23 and Sat Feb 24 at 7:05 p.m.
Hockey games vs. San Antonio Rampage
Tickets start at $10
tucsonroadrunners.com