Family events for Rodeo Weekend 2018

Fiesta de los Vaqueros, Renaissance, hockey & more

Alex Steiniger
2:27 PM, Feb 23, 2018
1 hour ago

A list of great events for the whole family in partnership with 94.9 MIXfm

Tucson Morning Blend
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tucson Rodeo / La Fiesta de los Vaqueros

Tucson Rodeo Grounds / Irvington and 6th Ave

Daily through Sun Feb 25, gates open at 11 a.m. each day

Bull riding, bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, roping events, barrel racing

Tickets start at $15

tucsonrodeo.com

 

Renaissance Festival

Highway 60 near Apache Junction

Weekends through April 1 from 10am-6pm

Medieval amusement park with jousting tournaments, pleasure feast, live music, arts and crafts

Tickets $24 adults, $14 children

arizona.renfestinfo.com

 

MLS Major League Soccer / Mobile Mini Sun Cup

Kino Sports Complex

Sat Feb 24 with matches at 2pm, 4pm, and 6:15pm

Portland Timbers, FC Dallas, New England Revolution, San Antonio FC, Houston Dynamo, New York Red Bulls, Phoenix Rising participating

Tickets $20

fctucson.com

 

Horse Racing

Rillito Park / 1st Ave and River Rd

Sat Feb 24 and Sun Feb 25 with post time at 1 p.m.

Live horse racing

$5 general admission, $10 clubhouse admission

rillitoracetrack.com

 

Tucson Roadrunners

Tucson Convention Center

Fri Feb 23 and Sat Feb 24 at 7:05 p.m.

Hockey games vs. San Antonio Rampage

Tickets start at $10

tucsonroadrunners.com

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top