AAUW's Virgina Palmer Memorial Scholarship event

Virginia Palmer Memorial Scholarship Chair and Membership Co-Vice President, Carol Dow, talks about the Tea and Fundraiser
Join AAUW Tucson Branch for the annual Virginia Palmer Memorial Tea and Fundraiser on March 31st from 1 to 3 PM.
The event is being held at the Fellowship Hall, Rincon Congregational Church, 122 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ.
Members of the public are welcome! RSVP to Carol Dow, VPMS Chair, (520) 886-0810 and canntuc@gmail.com
$10 entry fee to be paid at the door. Donations gratefully accepted for the scholarship at the fundraiser.