AAUW's Virgina Palmer Memorial Scholarship event

Join AAUW Tucson Branch for the annual Virginia Palmer Memorial Tea and Fundraiser on March 31st from 1 to 3 PM.

The event is being held at the Fellowship Hall, Rincon Congregational Church, 122 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ.

Members of the public are welcome! RSVP to Carol Dow, VPMS Chair, (520) 886-0810 and canntuc@gmail.com

$10 entry fee to be paid at the door. Donations gratefully accepted for the scholarship at the fundraiser.