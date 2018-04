A springtime weekend in The Old Pueblo

Spring Fling

University Of Arizona Mall

Fri Apr 13 from 4-11pm, Sat Apr 14 from 11am-11pm, Sun Apr 15 from 11am-6pm

Largest student run carnival in the nation with over 35 rides, games, over 20 food booths

$5 admission

springfling.arizona.edu

Marana Bluegrass Festival

Gladden Farms Community Park / 12205 N Tangerine Farms Rd

Fri Apr 13, Sat Apr 14, Sun Apr 15

Bluegrass music performed all three days

Friday admission free, Saturday or Sunday is $20

maranafestival.com

Future Innovators Night

Tucson Convention Center

Fri Apr 13 from 5:30-8:30pm

50 fun hands on physics, chemistry, nature and robotics activities for kids sponsored by SARSEF

Free admission

sarsef.org

Tucson Roadunners Hockey

Tucson Convention Center

Fri Apr 13 and Sat Apr 14 at 7:05 p.m.

Last weekend of home games for the season vs. San Diego Gulls

Tickets start at $14

tucsonroadrunners.com

Tucson Poetry Festival

191 E Toole

Sat Apr 14 from 10am-9pm

Poetry readings, workshops

Free admission

tucsonpoetryfestival.org