The Tucson Festival of Books is taking place, March 10 and 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the University of Arizona campus.

The Festival of Books is a community-wide celebration of literature with the hope of improving literacy rates among children and adults.

More than 350 authors participate yearly in presentations and workshops.

The Tucson Festival of Books is free of charge to the public.

Parking at the University of Arizona is complimentary in surface lots and in the Park Avenue and Highland garage. The Cherry Avenue, 6th Street, Tyndall and Main Gate garages are available for $5 per vehicle; free entry is granted after 4 p.m.

Tucson Festival of Books mobile apps are available for Android and iPhone and are designed to be a handy companion to guide you through the Festival.

All proceeds from the Festival are used to sustain the event and support local literacy programs.