More than 60 dogs rescued, three found dead by authorities from Phoenix-area home Wednesday

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say over 60 dogs were removed and three were found dead in a Peoria home near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

Officials say a court order was served Wednesday afternoon.

ABC15 crews spoke to a neighbor who said she had called officers for the past year as she attempted to get animal control to respond to the home.

Police say the investigation has been ongoing for several months, adding they "had been out to this residence over 100 times the past couple of years pertaining to several animal-related incidents, including: animal welfare, animal follow-up, found animals, etc."

Neighbors reported complaints of a strong odor and an excessive number of bugs in the area.

Officers were able to access the home and found that the inside was not livable.

Once inside, the dogs were removed, and some were taken for immediate veterinary care.

The dogs were taken to the Peoria police animal control kennels for care.

The investigation remains ongoing.

It is unclear if anyone is in custody or if any charges have been made.

