Mesa park rangers allegedly targeted homeless, used racial slurs, shared a ‘Goon Squad’ patch

The City of Mesa confirms it has placed several park rangers on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct while on duty.

Police records allege several Mesa park rangers are accused of targeting members of the unhoused population, using racial slurs toward African Americans, and sharing a "Goon Squad" patch.

The ABC15 Investigators obtained the police report that details at least three City of Mesa rangers accused of sharing a “Goon Squad” patch. The Mesa police report states the patch was given to rangers whose purpose was to participate in “gooning” to deal with the “homeless problem and n*****s.”

“Gooning” appears to be a reference to inappropriate and aggressive actions by a group of park rangers.

One of the park rangers provided a patch to a Mesa police detective. The alleged “Goon Squad” patch is described as a gray-colored shield with the words “Ranger,” “Goon Squad,” and “Mesa, AZ” embroidered in black. The report goes on to say the patch has an embroidered black skull, a lightning bolt, a bullet, a baton (also known as a nightstick), and handcuffs creating the two o’s in “Goon.”

A detective with Mesa police was assigned the case and interviewed rangers about the alleged criminal activity, including some rangers allegedly not reporting drugs that were confiscated.

The Mesa investigation also looked into concerns with ride-alongs and whether there were sexual encounters while on duty.

One supervisor told investigators that he started an initial investigation into a ranger having sex on duty, as there were used condoms found in the trash can on more than one occasion.

Ranger arrested

Last week, a Mesa park ranger was arrested and accused of possessing a stolen firearm that was found in his desk at work, which is a felony.

Joshua Amado, 31, was arrested by Mesa police after a supervisor informed authorities that he had a gun in his desk that was not reported.

The report alleges that another ranger overheard Amado and another ranger talking about a pistol they took off a Black man, but a racial slur was used.

The police report says a supervisor for the park rangers notified Mesa police about the firearm, and when police arrived, they found the gun that was listed as stolen.

ABC15 is naming Amado in this report as he is the only one who has been arrested.

Amado told police that a man experiencing homelessness handed over a backpack to him that included the firearm.

He told investigators that he filled out paperwork but gave it to his supervisor “a day late and a dollar short” because he forgot about it.

Amado denied having any knowledge of a “Goon Squad” or a “Goon Squad” patch.

City responds

The ABC15 Investigators learned that the park rangers will no longer be under the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and will now be placed under the Mesa Police Department.

The City of Mesa says Amado has resigned from his position.

Park rangers are civilian employees and only have the authority to cite people for violations occurring in the parks under the parks code, but they do not have the authority to arrest like a law enforcement officer does.

The city did not know of the existence of a “Goon Squad” patch.

A spokesperson for the City of Mesa said, in an email, "The City of Mesa is deeply disturbed by the preliminary findings of an ongoing investigation into allegations of criminal activity and wrongdoing by some members of the Park Rangers Unit, which operates under the Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department. To date, that investigation has resulted in a felony charge against a Mesa Park Ranger for theft involving possession of a firearm.”

The City of Mesa has shared the following immediate measures:



Mesa initiated the termination process against a Park Ranger on April 24, 2025, after felony charges were submitted to the county attorney. That employee resigned on Monday, April 28, 2025, before his termination hearing.

Several Mesa Park Rangers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mesa has initiated an external, independent investigation into the misconduct claims uncovered by the criminal investigation.

Command of the Park Rangers Unit has been immediately transferred from the Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department to the Mesa Police Department to ensure appropriate oversight and professional standards are maintained.

Read the full statement from the City of Mesa below:

"The City of Mesa is deeply disturbed by the preliminary findings of an ongoing investigation into allegations of criminal activity and wrongdoing by some members of the Park Rangers Unit, which operates under the Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department. To date, that investigation has resulted in a felony charge against a Mesa Park Ranger for theft involving possession of a firearm.

Mesa maintains a zero-tolerance policy for misconduct. We recognize our fundamental responsibility to protect and serve all residents with dignity and uphold our workplace’s values of respect and integrity.

In addition to the ongoing investigation, the City is conducting a thorough review of policies and practices within the Park Rangers unit and has transferred its command to the Mesa Police Department. We are committed to implementing enhanced training programs, strengthening oversight measures, and developing clear policies to ensure this behavior is never repeated.

The actions uncovered during this investigation do not reflect Mesa's values or the standards we expect from public servants. We pledge to take all necessary steps to restore trust and ensure accountability."

Mesa police tell ABC15 that this case is still open and they are looking into the excessive force accusations and all calls for service regarding the park rangers.

The City of Mesa did not say how many employees have been placed on administrative leave but said there is an external independent investigation.

ABC15 asked if the rangers being moved under police command will entail different criteria or training, a spokesperson responded, “The current Park Rangers will undergo the same rigorous background investigation required of all new Mesa PD personnel. This process is not only thorough but also vital in maintaining the highest standards of trust and integrity. Furthermore, a comprehensive, tailored training program is being developed to equip our Park Rangers with a deep understanding of Mesa PD policies, procedures, and expectations. This program will be of the highest caliber, ensuring our Rangers are fully prepared to serve with professionalism. In addition, they will be introduced to the state-of-the-art systems and technologies used by the Mesa Police Department, including body cameras, to ensure seamless integration and operational efficiency.”

When it comes to the community events, a spokesperson for the city said those will remain a fundamental part of their mission, and won’t be going anywhere.

In an email, a spokesperson said, “The Mesa Police Department is actively involved in hundreds of community events throughout the year, and this commitment is deeply rooted in the core of our policing philosophy. With the transfer of this program to the police department, community engagement will continue to be at the heart of the Park Ranger mission, ensuring that we uphold our promise to the community with unwavering dedication.”

On Monday, the NAACP shared a letter reacting to the investigation, read below:

The Arizona chapter of the NAACP calls the allegations of excessive force against people experiencing homelessness and African Americans "scary and troubling."

Andre Miller, the Vice President of the NAACP, says the organization is calling on the city to take action and fire the rangers involved with any misconduct.

"This is something that apparently has been going on for a while," said Miller, "That should not be happening and people really need to be held accountable."

He went on to say he wants to see the supervisors, and director held accountable as well.

Miller added that he is glad that the city is bringing in an consultant to review the parks department, "I think that'd be good to have some unbiased eyes looking at this from a different perspective and a different lens."

However, he wants to know how the city is identifying potential victims, " I didn't see a public statement on Mesa Parks and Rec. I didn't see a public statement on the City of Mesa's website asking for potential victims or anybody," Miller said, "I didn't see any of those things."

The City of Mesa has declined an interview to respond to the NAACP, but said in a statement:

“The City of Mesa takes the concerns raised in the NAACP letter seriously. We share their commitment to fair and equal treatment for all residents. Upon learning of misconduct within our Park Rangers Unit, we took swift and immediate action, including initiating termination proceedings, placing several Rangers on administrative leave, launching an external independent investigation, and transferring command of the Park Rangers unit to the Mesa Police Department.

“Mesa respects the NAACP's call for accountability. While we maintain a zero-tolerance policy for misconduct, all City employees are entitled to due process. We look forward to the results of the independent review, which will guide our next steps.”

City of Mesa council member Francisco Heredia shared a statement in response to claims of misconduct by members of the Mesa park rangers unit on social media:

The Mayor of Mesa responded to the story:

The Mayor of Mesa is responding to our report into allegations of misconduct involving the city park rangers.



