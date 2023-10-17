Manhunt underway for 4 inmates who escaped Georgia jail

A manhunt is underway for four inmates — including a man charged with murder — who escaped a Georgia jail.

The prisoners fled through a broken day room window at the Bibb County Detention Center and proceeded through a cut fence, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said. Police said a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up and helped the inmates flee.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday.

In a news conference, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis commented on the conditions of the detention center, which is located in the central Georgia city of Macon.

"We have a 43-year-old jail, and this happened in the oldest part of the jail," Davis said. "The oldest, run-downest part of the jail."

He ensured that the escapees would be found.

"We will catch them. They will come back to jail. It's just a matter of when," said Davis.

Police said one of the inmates is 52-year-old Joey Fournier, who was being held on murder charges. The other inmates are 24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson, who was being held for aggravated assault charges; 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, who was being detained for the United States Marshals; and 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes, who was being held for possession of a firearm and drug trafficking charges.

It appears the inmates did not know each other prior to being jailed.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is continuing its pursuit of the escapees alongside the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the FBI and the United States Marshals Office.

The prison escapes prompted 38 schools and programs in the Bibb County School District to go on a "precautionary lockdown" on Monday, according to CNN. There were so far no plans for another lockdown Tuesday, officials said.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the inmates or the vehicle contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest for each inmate.

