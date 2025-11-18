Woman found dead in vehicle outside of Phoenix police precinct, man in custody

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Police say around 5 a.m., a man flagged down an officer outside of the Maryvale Precinct near 59th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The man told officers that his girlfriend was dead in the back of his vehicle.

Police say officers inspected the vehicle and found a woman with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man acknowledged he shot the victim at a house.

The man was taken into custody. Charges have not yet been announced.

ABC15 spoke with a family member of the victim, who said the person who lived at the house where the shooting occurred was an ex-boyfriend.

No further information was immediately available.